Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Visa stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

