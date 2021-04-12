Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $221.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $431.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

