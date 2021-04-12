Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $527.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.00 million and the highest is $532.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $426.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of VSTO opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $12,474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,445,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

