Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,454 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Vistra worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,782.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 286,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

