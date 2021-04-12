Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,446. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 222,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.