Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,175.50

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,175.50 ($15.36) and last traded at GBX 1,160.82 ($15.17), with a volume of 29026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,166 ($15.23).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,004.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 840.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

About Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

