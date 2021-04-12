Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $22.45

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $21.81. Vizio shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 2,214 shares.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

Vizio Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vizio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.