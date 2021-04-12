Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Vodafone Group worth $89,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

