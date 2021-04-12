VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $907,970.98

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $907,970.98 and approximately $2,329.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00658700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00086980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042450 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.