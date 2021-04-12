Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

VYGR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,787. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.62.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

