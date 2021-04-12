Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $997.00 million. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

VMC stock opened at $172.53 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $176.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

