Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $35,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC opened at $172.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $176.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

