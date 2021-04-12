Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 66,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,345,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

VUZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth $46,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

