W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219,469 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of W. R. Berkley worth $37,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

WRB stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

