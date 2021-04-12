Waifu Token (WAIF) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $54,139.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00272261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00708281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,147.26 or 1.00226067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.00957100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,372,136 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

