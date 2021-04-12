Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.