Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 4.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 157,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

