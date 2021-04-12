Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $2.05 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $148.13 million and $18.75 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.25 or 0.03564950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

