Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00003776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $385.19 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.00373721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011115 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 125.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

