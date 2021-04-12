Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.80

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 80086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.80 ($1.76).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.