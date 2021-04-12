Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.87. 11,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,184. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 147.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

