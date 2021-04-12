Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.98

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.98 and last traded at $134.98, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.