Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $277.28

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $277.28 and last traded at $276.10, with a volume of 2435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.41.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

