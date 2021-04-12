Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 193.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Watts Water Technologies worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 75.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 79.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 92.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,785 shares of company stock worth $3,245,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $118.68 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

