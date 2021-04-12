Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $353.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,947 coins. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

