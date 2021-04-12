WAX 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.20 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. WAX has a market cap of $408.28 million and $11.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00038717 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,719,734,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,138,825 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

