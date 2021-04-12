WAX Reaches One Day Volume of $14.70 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, WAX has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $398.36 million and $14.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,720,102,168 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,524,504 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

