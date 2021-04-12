WazirX Achieves Market Cap of $781.35 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00005478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $781.35 million and approximately $118.55 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00278113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00716366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,855.21 or 0.99680099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00966066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.