WazirX (WRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $118.55 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $781.35 million and $118.55 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00005478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00278113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00716366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,855.21 or 0.99680099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00966066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

