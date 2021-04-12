Wedbush Begins Coverage on The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. 13,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.03.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

