Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 283,735 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,735 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.63% of Sealed Air worth $44,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

SEE traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,512. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

