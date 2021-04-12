Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 163,529 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 234.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,529 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $43,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

