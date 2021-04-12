Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 248,171 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,299,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

