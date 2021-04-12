Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of RH worth $38,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,280,000.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $603.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.57 and its 200-day moving average is $454.75. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $619.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

