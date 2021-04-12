Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,437 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.92% of QTS Realty Trust worth $36,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.