Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.37 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,849 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.36% of Lamar Advertising worth $34,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

LAMR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

