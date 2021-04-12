Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $36.44 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $36,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 763,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 272,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.55. 45,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,083. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

