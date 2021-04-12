Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $36.47 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,585 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.44% of Assurant worth $36,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.89. 3,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,987. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist raised their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

