Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Lennar worth $38,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lennar by 496.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Lennar by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $785,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.38. 37,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

