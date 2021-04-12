Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $47.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408,217 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.88% of Ashland Global worth $47,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after buying an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

