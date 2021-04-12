Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.26% of PulteGroup worth $36,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. 76,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

