Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 190,773 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 185.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,773 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.68% of Nexstar Media Group worth $41,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.64. 11,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,148. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

