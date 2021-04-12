Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 366,984 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.45% of AutoNation worth $34,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,384 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,753. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

