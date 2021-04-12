Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,008 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $36,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,158. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

