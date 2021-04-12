Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 151,117 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,117 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.96% of Portland General Electric worth $40,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after buying an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,582,000 after buying an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on POR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE POR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.08. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,406. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

