Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 236,052 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,052 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.66% of Colfax worth $39,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 342,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.39.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.30. 16,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

