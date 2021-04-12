Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,813 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of Whirlpool worth $35,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

WHR stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.08. 5,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

