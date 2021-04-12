Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,122 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,122 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.04. 1,908,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,533,945. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

