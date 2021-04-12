Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 367,173 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,173 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.85% of MGM Growth Properties worth $42,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $34.51. 9,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,215. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

