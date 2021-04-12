Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 537,822 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537,822 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.54% of UGI worth $46,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UGI by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UGI by 47.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

